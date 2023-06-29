Putin was keen to meet ordinary Russians in Dagestan, says spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin was keen to meet ordinary people on an a visit to the Caucasus republic of Dagestan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TASS news agency on Thursday, following recent turmoil in Russia.



His remarks come in the wake of media images released after Putin's visit to the city of Derbent on the Caspian Sea on Wednesday evening.



Footage broadcast on state television showed the Russian president immersed in the crowd in Derbent, which is unusual for Putin, who in recent years has made a point of keeping his distance, even at political meetings.



A video released by the state agency Ria Novosti on Telegram shows the Russian president surrounded by enthusiastic residents in the dark and shaking hands with them. A girl repeatedly asks him for a selfie.



A recording of reporter Pavel Sarubin from state television shows how Putin kisses the girl on the head, puts his arm around her and then poses for a picture with her.



The Russian president is subject to special hygiene rules on the recommendation of specialists, Peskov explained, according to TASS.



In Derbent, however, "the whole city came to meet the president," Peskov asserted.



According to Peskov, Putin had travelled to Dagestan to deal with tourism issues there. Dagestan is a popular holiday destination for many Russians.



The visit came days after the aborted uprising led by the founder of the Wagner private army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and apparently was meant to demonstrate normality, after the short-lived armed mutiny had raised questions about the state of the Russian power system.



Regarding the uprising, following what had been a long-simmering power struggle between Prigozhin and the military leadership in Moscow, the head of the Republic of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, told Putin that all residents of Dagestan support the decisions "of the President and the Commander-in-Chief".



Putin replied that he had "no doubts" about people's reactions in Dagestan and across the country.



Meanwhile US military experts expect further negotiations about the future of the Russian mercenary Wagner group following the brief armed uprising against the Russian military at the weekend.



Wagner leader Prigozhin may have returned to Russia to negotiate the details of an agreement with the authorities, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report released late on Wednesday.



Moscow had earlier dropped criminal proceedings against Prigozhin and the Wagner mercenary fighters, following what was the escalation of a long-simmering power struggle between the Wagner chief and the Russian military leadership.



Wagner forces had temporarily occupied the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and also advanced towards Moscow on Saturday, before the uprising was called off.



Prigozhin is the head of the Concord business empire - which owns and operates several restaurants - in Russia. Concord businesses are also involved in pro-Russian and anti-Western disinformation campaigns for social media manipulation.



Former Russian intelligence officer and prominent military blogger Igor Girkin, known as Strelkov, wrote on Thursday that Prigozhin was "to all appearances" in his home town of St Petersburg. The Concord group's headquarters is also based there.



The ISW experts said that there was no reliable evidence that Prigozhin had left Belarus again to continue negotiations with the Russian authorities, but conceded it was possible.



At the same time, they pointed to numerous reports by bloggers that Prigozhin was setting up new camps for his troops in Belarus.



According to Putin, Prigozhin's Concord company earned billions by supplying food to the Russian armed forces.



Following the uprising, the Kremlin now plans to have Prigozhin's business dealings audited.



