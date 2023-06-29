NATOS STOLTENBERG: CRACKS AND DIVISIONS WITHIN THE RUSSIAN SYSTEM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the brief uprising by the mercenary Wagner forces in Russia last weekend "demonstrates that there are cracks and divisions within the Russian system."



He added that it was too early to draw final conclusions from the recent events and that it was not yet clear how many Wagner paramilitary forces will move to Belarus or elsewhere.



Stoltenberg spoke arriving at a European Union summit in Brussels where he is expected to assess potential implications for security in Europe and the war in Ukraine with EU leaders.



Stoltenberg also said that he expects new announcements of military support for Ukraine at NATO's upcoming summit in Vilnius.



A large majority of EU member countries are also members of NATO.













