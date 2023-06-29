Macron calls crisis meeting after unrest over teen killing

French President Emmanuel Macron called a crisis meeting with some of his ministers on Thursday after a night of violent protests, his office announced, as anger soars over the police killing of a teenager.

"The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, but also schools and town halls... against institutions and the Republic," Macron said in the meering, adding that "these (attacks) are absolutely unjustifiable".

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier that 150 people were arrested across France overnight, and several public buildings were "burned or attacked".



