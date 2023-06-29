Latvian prime minister: Wagner in Belarus poses 'infiltration' threat

Offering exile to the leader of the Russian mercenary Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Belarus poses a risk to Europe, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins warned on Thursday.



"The threat would probably not be a frontal military threat, but the threat of attempted infiltration into Europe for unknown purposes," Karins said.



Karins said an unknown number of highly trained Wagner mercenaries are expected to join the Wagner chief in the country bordering Latvia after the failed rebellion in Russia.



"We keep a wary eye on everything that occurs in Belarus," Karins said, calling for security on the European Union's external borders to be stepped up.



