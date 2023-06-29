Change of leadership in Russia not our goal, says German chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday said that after the uprising of the Wagner paramilitary troops, Germany is not seeking a change of government in Russia.



"Our goal here is not a change of government, a regime change in Russia," Scholz said, adding that Germany is not party to what is happening in Russia.



Scholz stressed his support for eastern European NATO countries, speaking ahead of an European Union summit in Brussels.



Poland had previously announced that it is looking to reinforce its eastern border with Belarus because of a potential transfer of Russian Wagner mercenaries to Poland's neighbouring country.



"Every attack on NATO territory is a matter to which we have to respond collectively," Scholz said.



The aborted mutiny by Wagner paramilitary forces in Russia on Saturday "shows once again that it is simply irresponsible to put military force in private hands," the German chancellor said.













