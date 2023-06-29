Belgium pushes back deadline for nuclear power phase-out by 10 years

Two nuclear power reactors in Belgium are to produce energy until at least 2035 under a deal struck between the Belgian government and the operator on Thursday, news agency Belga reports.



The two reactors were on track to be gradually shut down until 2025, but amid concerns over the security of supply they are now to be restarted and expected to be operational no later than November 2026.



The agreement strengthens the country's electricity supply, reduces energy dependency and guarantees the production of low-carbon, low-cost electricity, said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.



Belgium originally decided in 2003 to phase-out nuclear power production by 2025, but debate has dragged on for years.



After Russia sharply reduced gas imports to Europe last year, the Belgian government entered negotiations to extend the lifetime of the country's two youngest reactors - built in 1985 - by 10 years.



In a poll carried out earlier this year, 7 out of 10 Belgians supported the plans to extend the lifetime of the two reactors by a decade.



Almost 6 out of 10 respondents would also support investments in new nuclear power plants.



Belgium has seven nuclear reactors at two different sites, of which two have already been taken off the grid and three others are still to be de-connected in 2025.



In neighbouring Germany, which took its last nuclear reactors off the grid in April, the Belgian nuclear power plants built in the 1970s and 80s have been a frequent bone of contention. Some reactors have been repeatedly found to have defects, such as dilapidated concrete parts.



