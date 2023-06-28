Zelensky wants Ukraine to produce all its own weapons

Ukraine, which has been under attack from Russia for 16 months, wants to produce all its own weapons and armaments in the future, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.



"Our soldiers will always have weapons," Zelensky said in parliament on the occasion of Ukraine's Constitution Day on Wednesday.



Until now, the country has received missiles, tanks and air defence systems from the West. Ukraine will have a sufficiently strong armament complex to meet the needs of its army, fleet, air force and cyber forces, he said.



Kiev has started to produce its own naval drones, Zelensky said, adding that "we are already using them successfully." Ukrainian drone production is becoming the strongest in Europe, he added.



Earlier, the government in Kiev confirmed Herman Smetanin, 31, as the new head of the state-owned defence company Ukroboronprom.



For years following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, independent Ukraine was one of the world's biggest arms exporters. Russia had cited the destruction of Ukraine's arms potential as a war aim.













