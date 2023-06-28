Zelensky sacks head of Ukrainian state arms company

 Contact Us
DPA WORLD
Published June 28,2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the head of the state-owned arms conglomerate Ukroboronprom, Yuriy Husyev, according to a decree published late Tuesday.

Husyev had held the post since December 2020.

Ukrainian media said his successor will be 31-year-old Herman Smetanin, who heads an armoured vehicle plant in Kharkiv.

There has been no official confirmation from Zelensky's office so far on the replacement.

Ukrainska Pravda, a Ukrainian online newspaper, reported that Zelensky had expected Husyev to increase production of the short-range Sapsan ballistic missile system but that efforts had fallen short.

Kiev has so far mainly relied on missiles from its Western allies.