Zelensky sacks head of Ukrainian state arms company

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the head of the state-owned arms conglomerate Ukroboronprom, Yuriy Husyev, according to a decree published late Tuesday.



Husyev had held the post since December 2020.



Ukrainian media said his successor will be 31-year-old Herman Smetanin, who heads an armoured vehicle plant in Kharkiv.



There has been no official confirmation from Zelensky's office so far on the replacement.



Ukrainska Pravda, a Ukrainian online newspaper, reported that Zelensky had expected Husyev to increase production of the short-range Sapsan ballistic missile system but that efforts had fallen short.



Kiev has so far mainly relied on missiles from its Western allies.



