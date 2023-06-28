Vatican envoy in Russia for talks on Ukraine, Kremlin confirms

A Vatican envoy arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for two days of talks seeking a possible resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.



"We highly appreciate the Vatican's efforts and initiatives to seek a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis and welcome the pope's aspiration to make his contribution to ending the armed conflict in Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.



Pope Francis had appointed Cardinal Matteo Zuppi as the Vatican's special envoy for the Ukraine war and sent him to Moscow.



Zuppi's visit is to promote "gestures of humanity," the Holy See announced. According to the statement, the trip is intended to help "find a solution to the current tragic situation and ways for a just peace."



Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov to lead talks with Zuppi on a political-diplomatic solution to the conflict, Peskov said.



Zuppi, who is also president of the Italian Bishops' Conference, already travelled to Kiev in early June. At that time, the main aim of the initiative was to listen to Ukraine and to sound out what possibilities there are to achieve a just peace.



In Zuppi's public appearances he refers to the suffering of the Ukrainian people but does not name Russia as the aggressor. This has cost him some support in Ukraine.













