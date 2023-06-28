US President Biden congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

US President Joe Biden congratulated Muslims on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden conveyed their best wishes to everyone who celebrates the holiday.

In a statement issued by the White House, he noted that Eid "commemorates the story of Abraham and his family's ultimate fidelity to God."

Biden said that Muslim community leaders will come together to celebrate Eid al-Adha at the White House for the first time this year, hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and his wife Jill.

"In the United States, we are proud to be home to millions of Muslims who enrich our nation's cultural fabric and contribute to our shared prosperity," he said in the statement.

Pointing to the contributions of American Muslims to the country in various fields, Biden said "their presence strengthens our commitment to diversity, inclusion and religious freedom."

In his message emphasizing compassion, empathy and mutual respect, he also referred to the Hajj ritual performed during Eid al-Adha.

"The Hajj brings together people from every continent and corner of the globe, leaving their worldly possessions and wearing the simple, white Ihram garb in a spirit of equality. This idea is similar to those on which our nation is built — that we are all created equal, and have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," he said.

"May the spirit of Eid Al-Adha bring joy, peace and unity to your hearts and homes. We look forward to welcoming home our American Muslim pilgrims who have earned the title 'Al-Hajj.' To them and to Muslims across the globe, we wish you a joyous and peaceful holiday. Eid Mubarak!" Biden said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated the Muslim world on Eid al-Adha and conveyed his best wishes for Muslims who perform the Hajj.

"I wish Muslims both at home and around the world a blessed Eid al-Adha. For those who celebrate, Eid al-Adha is a powerful reminder of the communal obligation to take care of one another," he said.