Titan submersible wreckage arrives on Canadian shores: First look

For the first time on Wednesday, the shattered remains of the ill-fated Titan submarine emerged, tragically imploding ten days prior and claiming the lives of all five passengers who embarked on a deep-sea expedition to explore the Titanic.

Substantial fragments of the submersible were brought ashore in Canada, carefully lifted by a crane from the recovery vessel upon its arrival.

Although efforts were made to conceal it, photographs revealed the presence of damaged electronics and the recognizable circular window on the nose cone, according to Canada Press.

The wreckage was retrieved by Pelagic Research Services, a US-based organization whose crew aboard the Horizon Arctic had tirelessly worked for ten consecutive days, overcoming physical and mental obstacles.

Utilizing specialized remotely operated vehicles, they located the fragmented submersible approximately 12,500 feet below the surface, several hundred feet from the Titanic wreckage it had set out to investigate.

"Bravo, and welcome back, team! You have made all of us extremely proud of the job you performed flawlessly," a statement from the company said.

As part of ongoing investigations conducted by the United States and Canada, the recovered debris will undergo thorough examination.

Authorities have concluded that the Titan submersible experienced a "catastrophic implosion" shortly after embarking on its dive on Father's Day.

The submersible was under the piloting of Stockton Rush, 61, the CEO of Tian sub, who has since faced increasing criticism for allegedly disregarding significant safety concerns while permitting affluent tourists to pay $250,000 for the ill-fated expedition.

The casualties included Stockton Rush, the CEO of Tian sub, as well as Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a renowned Titanic expert from France, Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British billionaire, Shahzada Dawood, a prominent Pakistani businessman aged 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood.

The crash is currently under investigation by authorities from the United States and Canada.