Persistent far-right views in former East Germany, study shows

A new survey of people living in the former East Germany has again found that a sizeable minority hold right-wing extremist political views, potentially helping fuel the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.



Polls showing surging support for the AfD, especially in the former communist east of the country, has renewed focus on far-right extremism in Germany. The growing strength of the AfD in the country has raised alarm among many who view the party as extremist, anti-democratic and xenophobic.



The share of people identifying with far-right anti-immigrant and chauvinist positions in the former East Germany has remained roughly stable over the last 30 years, according to the study released on Wednesday by the Else Frenkel Brunswik Institute at the University of Leipzig.



The AfD has successfully attracted most far-right voters in the region, the researchers said. But the latest survey suggested that many non-voters also share those attitudes, providing a potential further base of support for the party.



The study's authors determined that 7.1% of the 3,546 people surveyed revealed a "closed right-wing extremist worldview."



That's slightly fewer than in comparable studies between 2002 and 2010 (which found 8.0% holding such views) or from 2012 to 2020 (which found 9.7% holding such views).



Nonetheless, the researchers warned that their findings showed "a very high percentage, which poses a challenge for democracy that should not be underestimated."



The study found, for example, that 41.3% fully supported the statement: "Foreigners only come here to take advantage of our welfare state." The claim that Germany "is overwhelmed by the many foreigners to a dangerous degree" was fully supported by 36.6%.



The study also showed 26.3% of respondents fully agreeing with the statement that Germany now needs a "strong party that embodies the national community as a whole."



Other respondents partially supported the statements and offered "latent approval" of far-right views, according to the study.



Many voiced support in theory for the idea of democracy and the constitutional order - but expressed dissatisfaction and disillusionment with how German democracy works in everyday life.



A victory by the AfD on Sunday in a closely-watched local election in the small eastern district of Sonneberg has raised alarm nationally that the far-right party could now threaten to break into Germany's political mainstream.



Many Germans are particularly sensitive to far-right extremism, given the country's dark Nazi past. Germany's domestic intelligence agency has been monitoring portions of the AfD and some of its members as proven far-right extremists.



