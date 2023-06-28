More than 28,000 additional Ukrainians arrive in Poland in past 24 hours: Officials

Some 28,400 additional Ukrainians crossed into Poland in the past 24 hours, bringing the number to more than 13 million, Polish authorities said Wednesday.

Around 13.05 million people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its war against Ukraine, according to Polish Border Guard figures.

Currently, 4 million Ukrainians stay in the EU, while more than 1.5 million of them remain in Poland, according to recent data.

The ongoing war has killed more than 8,900 civilians and wounded over 15,400, according to UN figures.















