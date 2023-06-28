MACRON SAYS TEENS SHOOTING BY POLICE UNFORGIVABLE

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.







"We have a young person who has been killed - this is inexplicable and unforgivable," Macron said in the southern city of Marseille on Wednesday.







"First of all, I want to express the emotion of the whole nation after what happened and the death of the young Nahel and express to the family all our solidarity and the sympathy of the whole nation," the French president said. Macron added that he expects the judiciary to do its job calmly and that the truth would be revealed as soon as possible.







Street riots rocked the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday evening, following the fatal police shooting of a youth during a traffic stop. The turmoil left 40 cars burned, the Interior Ministry said.







The police officer behind the shooting is in custody and is being investigated for manslaughter.