Lithuanian president visits Ukraine before NATO summit

Lithuania's president paid visit to Ukraine on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

"Arrived in Kyiv ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius with one main message-Ukraine's place is in NATO," Gitanas Nauseda said on Twitter.

Nauseda is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day.

His visit came hours after announcing a new military aid for Kyiv.

"Lithuania has acquired two (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) NASAMS launchers that will be transferred to Ukraine," he tweeted early Wednesday.

"Air defense is key in fight against the aggressor," the president said, adding that he looks forward to more collective decisions to support Ukraine at the NATO summit set for July 11-12.

"Together until victory!" he pledged.