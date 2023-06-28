Kremlin denies that Russian general knew of Prigozhin uprising plan

The Kremlin has dismissed a US media report that Russia's deputy chief of staff, General Sergei Surovikin, knew about plans by the Wagner group to rebel against Moscow's military leadership.



"There is now a lot of different speculation and gossip surrounding these events," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to Russian news agencies. "I think that's an example of that."



The Russian army and the country's people "all stood by the President (Vladimir Putin) during the uprising," Peskov said.



The Kremlin dismissed a report in the New York Times as "speculation."



Citing US security sources, the paper had reported that Surovikin knew in advance about the uprising planned by the founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.



US officials now wanted to find out if the army general might have helped the plan, according to the report.



The newspaper also wrote that according to information from US secret services, there are indications that other Russian generals may have known about Prigozhin's plans.



According to the New York Times, US officials believe that Prigozhin would not have launched his insurgency if he had not believed that others would come to his aid.



Surovikin is considered an ally of Prigozhin, but sided with the powers that be in Moscow on Saturday night. In a video message, Surovikin called on Prigozhin to end his struggle.



High-ranking US officials suspected that an alliance between Surovikin and Prigozhin could explain why Prigozhin was still alive after the revolt, the New York Times wrote.



The rebellion this past weekend saw Wagner troops occupy the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and then march towards Moscow.



Meanwhile, US military experts say Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko could benefit from the Russian Wagner mercenary fighters in his country, as they will likely give him more room to manoeuvre the Kremlin's efforts to dominate Belarus.



With Wagner troops in his country, Lukashenko could better counter Putin's efforts to absorb Belarus, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote late on Tuesday.



Lukashenko, who is a close ally of Putin, has said that he had mediated between Putin and Prigozhin in the short-lived uprising and persuaded the latter to surrender.



As part of a deal to defuse the rebellion, Prigozhin and his fighters have allegedly been offered exile in Belarus.











