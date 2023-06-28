FRENCH DEPUTIES HOLD MINUTES SILENCE FOR TEEN SHOT DEAD BY POLICE

French MPs held a minute's silence on Wednesday for a teenager whose fatal shooting by police has sparked violent demonstrations, while Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne condemned the decision to open fire.

Parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet urged MPs to observe a minute's silence "in memory of Nahel, in support of his parents, and loved ones" shortly before Borne spoke in the Senate, the upper house.

Borne said the police operation in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday was "clearly not in line with the rules of engagement for security forces".