British tourist loses his life after consuming entire cocktail menu at Jamaican beach bar

A tragic incident occurred involving a British tourist in Jamaica. Timothy Southern (53) from Staffordshire was on vacation with his family in May of last year when the unfortunate incident took place. The family has initiated an inquest, holding the hotel and a nurse responsible for his death.



During his time at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann, Southern had already consumed brandy and beer when he met two Canadian women who were celebrating a birthday. They decided to take on a challenge of drinking all the cocktails on the menu by midnight, and Southern joined them.



According to reports from "ITV," it remains unclear at what pace Southern consumed the drinks. After his twelfth cocktail, he returned to his room and tragically passed away.



A pathologist in Kingston determined the cause of death to be "acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption." Staffordshire County Coroner Emma Serrano has confirmed that the death was alcohol-related.

Southern's family members attempted to help him but were unable to save his life. They accuse the hotel staff and the attending nurse, stating that the nurse was inexperienced and partly responsible for the tragedy.



They claimed that when the nurse arrived, she did not call for an ambulance, which could have made a difference. The family describes the service and treatment received as "disgusting" and believes that if the nurse had known what to do, Southern might still be alive.













