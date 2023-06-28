NewsWorldBiden: Hard to tell if Putin has been weakened by Wagner mutiny
Biden: Hard to tell if Putin has been weakened by Wagner mutiny
On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has garnered a pariah status globally. However, he added that it is challenging to determine whether recent events involving the leader of the Wagner Group have weakened Putin's position.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has become a pariah around the world but it is hard to say if he has been weakened by recent events involving the head of the militant Wagner Group.