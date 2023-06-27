GERMANYS BAERBOCK TO CAMPAIGN IN SOUTH AFRICA AGAINST RUSSIAN WAR

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock plans to hold talks with her South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria on Tuesday.



Baerbock is thought likely to raise South Africa's policy towards Russia in the light of the invasion of Ukraine. Pretoria maintains cordial links with Moscow and has adopted a policy of neutrality over Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to attend a summit of the BRICS countries – Brazil, India, China, Russia and South Africa – in South Africa on August 22-24, along with the heads of state of the others.



As the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an international warrant for Putin's arrest on war crimes charges, and as South Africa is a party to the ICC statute, he could face arrest. South Africa has not made its position clear.



An announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa that South Africa would withdraw from the ICC was later withdrawn by his spokesman.



Last month, Ramaphosa sought to mediate in the Ukraine conflict at the head of an African delegation which visited both Ukraine and Russia.



During her visit, Baerbock is also scheduled to attend a meeting of a bilateral commission set up by Germany and South Africa in 1996, which meets every two years. Green hydrogen and skills training are on the agenda.



