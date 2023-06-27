British say Ukrainians retaking territory occupied by Russia in 2014

The Ukrainian weeks-old counteroffensive has advanced into territory occupied by Russian troops since 2014, according to the daily British intelligence report on the war in Ukraine released on Tuesday.



Members of the Ukrainian air force have made small advances in the east of the village of Krasnohorivka near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, the report published on Twitter said.



"Recent multiple concurrent Ukrainian assaults" across the Donbass "have likely overstretched" forces from the internationally unrecognised Donetsk People's Republic and Chechen units operating there, the report, citing intelligence, suggests.



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily information on the course of the war since the Russian war of aggression began more than 16 months ago. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.



