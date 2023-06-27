Biden invites Italy’s prime minister to visit White House in July

U.S. President Joe Biden invited Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit the White House in July during a phone call Monday.

In a statement, the White House said the two leaders held the phone conversation as part of Biden's close coordination with key allies and partners following recent events in Russia, referring to the paramilitary Wagner Group's armed rebellion against Russia's military leadership.

"The leaders affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine," said the statement.

They also coordinated on preparations ahead of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11-12 and discussed recent developments in North Africa.