BELGIUMS EX-KING ALBERT II HOSPITALISED

Belgium's former king Albert II, aged 89, was hospitalised early Tuesday with signs of dehydration, a royal palace spokesman said.

The ex-king "was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure," the spokesman, Xavier Vaert, told AFP, confirming reports by state broadcasters VRT and RTBF.

"Examinations are being done. He is conscious," Vaert said.

Albert II, the father of Belgium's current King Philippe, was the third and youngest offspring of king Leopold III.

He became monarch on August 9, 1993 at the age of 59, taking over after his brother Baudouin died without children.

Albert II reigned until his abdication on July 21, 2013, handing the crown to Philippe, who today is aged 63.

The former king and his wife, Queen Paola, 85, have spaced out their public appearances in recent years.