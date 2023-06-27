ARGENTINE PRESIDENT MEETS BRAZILS LULA, EMPHASIZES DEEP TIES

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez visited Brazil on Monday, where he was received by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with a state ceremony held at the Planalto Palace.

Fernandez's visit marked the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Brazil and Argentina, and he expressed gratitude to Lula for his hospitality, emphasizing the deep friendship and inseparable bond between the two countries.

Addressing the financial crisis faced by Argentina, Fernandez turned to Lula for support, saying: "What does someone who is in trouble do? He asks his friends for help. And friends are always there."

Following their one-on-one meeting and delegation talks, a joint statement was issued reiterating Brazil's political and economic support for Argentina and emphasizing the commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Discussions between Argentina and Brazil encompassed areas such as finance, infrastructure, transportation, energy, mining, communication, science and technology, defense, security, culture, health, sports and tourism.

In addition to meeting with Lula, Fernandez visited Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco and Supreme Federal Court President Rosa Weber.

As a gesture of appreciation, Lula presented Fernandez with the Order of the Southern Cross medal, the highest honor bestowed upon foreign dignitaries.





















