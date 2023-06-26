Germany raise €65,000 for Ukraine with auction of match-worn jerseys

The Germany national team raised almost €65,000 ($70,880) with the online auction of signed jerseys worn by players in the friendly game against Ukraine earlier this month, the German Football Federation (DFB) said.



The money is to be donate to victims of Russia's war in Ukraine.



The match on June 12 marked Germany's 1,000th international game, but they were held to a 3-3 draw.



Jerseys of Leon Goretzka (€6,371), Joshua Kimmich (€6,100) and Jamal Musiala (€5,757) received the highest bids.



"Since the beginning of the war, the DFB and the national team have been involved in several aid measures for the war-affected population in Ukraine. Last year, the DFB foundation Egidius Braun, together with partners, provided more than €10 million for social projects in Ukraine," DFB said.











