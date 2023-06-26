News World Germany prepared to station thousands of troops in Lithuania to shore up NATO flank

On Monday, Germany announced its readiness to deploy 4,000 troops in Lithuania following a request from the Baltic nation to bolster NATO's eastern flank. During a visit to Vilnius, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany is prepared to establish a permanent presence of a strong brigade in Lithuania.

Germany plans to station an additional 4,000 soldiers in NATO ally Lithuania to help secure the alliance's eastern flank, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.



"Germany is ready to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania," Pistorius said during a visit to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. Facilities would need to be built to accommodate the troops, according to the German defence minister.



Lithuania has repeatedly called on Germany to place combat troops in the country that borders the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. Germany pledged in June 2022 to have a full brigade ready to defend Lithuania in case of an attack.



Until now, however, Berlin had resisted permanently stationing most of the brigade in Lithuania, insisting that the troops could be rapidly deployed from bases in Germany.



Currently, only the brigade's command post with about 20 German soldiers are in Rukla, Lithuania. The rest of the 41st Mechanized Infantry Brigade "Vorpommern" remain at various locations within Germany. Several hundred other German troops are in Lithuania as part of a German-led NATO battle group.



In the event of rising tensions, the German government has maintained that the full brigade could be transferred to Lithuania within 10 days.



Pistorius' remarks in Lithuania, where he is visiting to observe NATO exercises and meet with officials from the alliance, is the first clear German government statement on the matter.



Germany moved around 300 tanks and other vehicles and around 1,000 troops to Lithuania in recent days to take part in the NATO manoeuvres which are being held for the third time.









