Death toll rises to five after Russian missiles hit Kiev

The death toll from the latest Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kiev rose to five after two more bodies were found in a badly damaged high-rise building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Sunday.



The search was continuing after bodies of the first three victims were recovered after the attack on Friday night. Eleven residents also suffered injuries when debris from an intercepted Russian missile reportedly hit the house.



This was one of the most intense Russian attacks on Kiev in recent weeks. According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces targeted the city with more than 50 cruise missiles and three combat drones. Of these, 41 cruise missiles and all three drones were intercepted.



The attack came as Ukraine's military makes "gradual but steady tactical progress" in Russian-held parts of the country.



"Ukraine's forces have re-set and have again been undertaking major offensive operations on three main axes in southern and eastern Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defence said.



Ukraine is using the experience from the first two weeks of the counteroffensive to "refine tactics for assaulting the deep, well prepared Russian defences," the ministry added in its daily update.



Moscow's forces had in turn made their own "significant effort" to advance in forestland near Kremina in the eastern Luhansk region.



"This probably reflects continued Russian senior leadership orders to go on the offensive whenever possible," the ministry said, citing British intelligence reports. "Russia has made some small gains, but Ukrainian forces have prevented a breakthrough."



Ukrainians meanwhile were hoping to press their advantage after the brief mutiny by the Wagner paramilitary distracted the Russian leadership.



On Saturday, Wagner forces advanced in a convoy toward Moscow to oust the Russian military leadership, raising the spectre of battles between the mercenaries led by the oligarch-turned-warlord and Russia's regular armed forces.



However, the uprising ended abruptly in the evening after mediation by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the longer Russian aggression lasted, "the more degradation" it caused in Russia itself.



"One of the manifestations of this degradation is that Russian aggression is gradually returning to its home harbor," he said in his nightly video address.



He said he had spoken to world leaders about what was happening in Russia.



"We see the situation in the same way and know how to respond."



Zelensky also called for more to be done to protect the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.



"Unfortunately, the world's attention to the existing Russian threat at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is still insufficient," he said.



"We must take very specific steps – all together in the world – to prevent any radiation accidents."



Zelensky said Ukraine was busy preparing for the NATO summit due to be held in the Lithuanian capital on July 11 and 12.



"Positive decisions for Ukraine in Vilnius are the only possible positive decisions for our common security in Europe and in the Alliance as a whole," he said.



Zelensky has repeatedly stressed in recent weeks that he expects NATO member states to give Kiev a clear roadmap to joining the defence alliance at the summit.

