China backs 'national stability' in Russia after aborted armed mutiny

China views the attempted armed rebellion in Russia as part of its ally's "internal affairs" and supports Moscow's moves to preserve "national unity," the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said.



The brief remarks from a ministry spokesperson came after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held talks in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday.



The two exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as international and regional issues of common interest, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.



Rudenko's visit had been planned well before Saturday's aborted mutiny by the Wagner paramilitary group. This force has played a critical role in Russian President Vladimir Putin's 16-month invasion of Ukraine.



Wagner forces had advanced in a convoy toward Moscow to oust the Russian military leadership, before turning back and returning to their bases.



"This is Russia's internal affairs. As a friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic cooperation partner in the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity," the foreign ministry spokesperson said.



To date, China has not condemned the invasion and instead backed Putin and criticized the US and NATO.











