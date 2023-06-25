Head of US military cancels Israel trip over Wagner rebellion in Russia

Head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley has cancelled a planned visit to Israel over the crisis in Russia, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

Milley was scheduled to arrive in Israel on Saturday for talks with Israeli officials on Iran. He was also planned to visit Jordan.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Milley was expected to meet with his Israeli counterpart Herzi Halevi, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Mossad chief David Barnea.

But the trip was canceled to follow up on developments in Russia following the outbreak of tension between the Kremlin and the Wagner paramilitary group.

Wagner accused Russian forces on Friday of attacking its fighters and the group subsequently crossed from Ukraine into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

In response, the Federal Security Service in Russia initiated a criminal case against Wagner for "armed mutiny." Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled Wagner's uprising as an act of "treason."

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin later claimed his fighters decided to turn back to avoid bloodshed when they were 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Moscow, while Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he held talks with the Wagner head with Putin's accord, and Prigozhin accepted a de-escalation deal.