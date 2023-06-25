Far-right AfD hope for breakthrough in closely watched local election

The far-right populist political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) hopes to win its first governing post of any kind on Sunday in a run-off local election in the eastern state of Thuringia.



The election for district administrator in Sonneberg, an area of about 57,000 people, comes amid rising support for the AfD in opinion polls that triggered growing fears among observers and mainstream politicians of a right-wing shift in Germany.



Although the district is among the smallest in Germany, the possibility that the AfD could break through into government has alarmed many critics, who see the party as xenophobic and anti-democratic.



The AfD in Thuringia and its controversial hardline leader, Björn Höcke, are classified as known far-right extremists by Germany's domestic intelligence service.



AfD candidate Robert Stuhlmann is challenging incumbent District Administrator Jürgen Köpper, a member of the centre-right Christian Democrat (CDU) party. The winner will hold office for the next six years.



In the first round of elections two weeks ago, Stuhlmann fell only a few percentage points short of outright victory.



The strong showing for an AfD candidate caused alarm nationwide. The other political parties - Social Democrats, Greens, the free-market liberal FDP and far-left The Left - have all backed Köpper, the conservative incumbent.



Mainstream parties have long viewed the AfD as too extreme and have refused to cooperate with the AfD in government.



The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) has also called for support for Köpper. Some companies, craftsmen and cultural workers in the region have campaigned against the AfD.



The CDU has complained of an abrasive and nasty election. False claims have circulated on social media.



About 48,000 people are eligible to cast ballots in the election. Polling stations will be open from 8am to 6pm (0600 GMT to 1600 GMT) on Sunday.



