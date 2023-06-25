British intel: Ukraine making 'steady progress' in counteroffensive

The British Ministry of Defence on Sunday reported that Ukraine's military is making "gradual but steady tactical progress" in Russian-held parts of the country.



"Ukraine's forces have re-set and have again been undertaking major offensive operations on three main axes in southern and eastern Ukraine," the ministry in London said in its daily Twitter update on the conflict.



They were using the experience from the first two weeks of the counteroffensive to "refine tactics for assaulting the deep, well prepared Russian defences," it added.



Moscow's forces had in turn made their own "significant effort" to advance in forestland near Kremina in the eastern Luhansk region.



"This probably reflects continued Russian senior leadership orders to go on the offensive whenever possible," the ministry said, citing British intelligence reports. "Russia has made some small gains, but Ukrainian forces have prevented a breakthrough."



The British ministry has been publishing daily updates on the progress of the war since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine some 16 months ago. Moscow accuses London of disinformation.



