Zelenskiy adviser on Wagner operation: 'Everything is just beginning in Russia'

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday described the actions by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin as a "counter-terrorist operation" and said that "everything is just beginning in Russia".

"The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won't work," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

"Someone must definitely lose: either Prigozhin...or the collective 'anti-Prygozhin'," he added.

"Everything is just beginning in Russia."





