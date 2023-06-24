Ukrainian official says Putin regime is bankrupt, about to collapse

Andriy Melnyk, a Ukrainian foreign envoy, says it is only a matter of time before Russian President Vladimir Putin is outsted.



"With the Wagner coup, the Rubicon has been crossed and a new era of power decline and instability in Russia has been ushered in," Melnyk told Germany's t-online news site.



Melnyk, who served as Ukrainian ambassador to Germany from 2015 to 2022, became well-known in the country for his frank and outspoken statements.



Melnyk said that while Russian President Vladimir Putin may succeed in bloodily putting down the uprising and "halfway restoring order," this will not "save the Kremlin from the internal chaos that is brewing."



"The total collapse of the bankrupt Putin regime is only a matter of time."



After his posting in Germany, Melnyk became Ukraine's deputy foreign minister before being appointed ambassador to Brazil.



The Wagner rebellion is nothing but a true twilight of the gods for "Putin and his barbaric regime," Melnyk told Germany's Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). "The Prigozhin uprising, and no matter how it turns out, offers a unique opportunity for the Ukrainian army to push forward our counter-offensive with renewed vigour."



But, he said, "this new fighting spirit alone will unfortunately not be enough for the liberation of all the occupied territories."

