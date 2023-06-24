Three dead, 11 injured after Russian missile attack on Kiev

Three people were killed and 11 injured in a Russian overnight missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the city's public prosecutor's office said on Saturday morning.



During the attack, a high-rise residential building in the Solomyanskyi district was hit and three floors were damaged. Dozens of parked cars were also damaged by the blast. Rescue work was under way.



The volley of missiles was one of the most severe recent Russian attacks on Kiev. The Kiev prosecutor's office has started investigations into war crimes.



Kiev has been repeatedly attacked by Russian missiles and drones since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine 16 months ago. Ukrainian air defences have repelled many of the missiles.



Air alerts were triggered across the country on Saturday, with reports of explosions from several cities.



In Kharkiv, a city of more than 1 million people just south of the Russian border, a fire was started after a gas line was hit, Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. Terekhov said three missiles were fired at the city.



Explosions were also reported in the cities of Dnipro and Kremenchuk, Ukraine's national broadcaster Suspilne Media said.



Meanwhile, the Ukrainian leadership is watching Russia, and the escalation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the chief of the Wagner mercenary army, who has broken with the Kremlin.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the armed uprising by Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin a clear sign of the weakness of Putin and his war on Ukraine.



Until now a key Kremlin ally in Moscow's war on Ukraine, Prigozhin's troops have taken control of key military sites in southern Russia, in an uprising against the Russian military leadership.



In response, Moscow declared a state of anti-terrorism emergency.



