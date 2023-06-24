RUSSIAS WEAKNESS IS OBVIOUS AMID WAGNER MUTINY: ZELENSKY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that an armed insurrection launched by members of the Wagner mercenary group was evidence of Russia's inherent political instability.

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later," he said in statement on social media, adding that: "Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos."







