RUSSIAS FSB CALLS ON WAGNER FIGHTERS TO DETAIN PRIGOZHIN, ACCUSES WAGNER CHIEF OF INSTIGATING CIVIL CONFLICT

Russia's FSB security service accused the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner of attempting to launch a "civil conflict" and urged its fighters to detain him, according to a statement carried Saturday by Russian news agencies.

"(Yevgeny) Prigozhin's statements and actions are in fact a call to start an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and a stab in the back to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces," the statement said, urging Wagner fighters to "take measures to detain him".