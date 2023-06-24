Putin signs law permitting 30-day detentions for breaking martial law -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a law permitting 30-day detentions for breaking martial law in places where it has been imposed, the RIA news agency reported.

"Putin is working in the Kremlin," according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov, amid speculation that Putin had left Moscow.said, according to TASS state news agency.



Earlier, there had been rumours that Putin might have left for St Petersburg.



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was also at his workplace in Moscow, according to official sources, holding meetings with government members.



