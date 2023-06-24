Northern Cyprus to head to polls on Sunday for by-election

Voters in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will head to the polls on Sunday for a by-election due to the resignation of one deputy from the 50-seat parliament.

The by-election will be held to choose a deputy to represent the country's capital Lefkosa due to the resignation of Kudret Özersay, head of the People's Party.

Voting will start at 8 a.m. local time and will end at 6 p.m. local time, the Supreme Election Board said in a statement.

Six party candidates and seven independent candidates will run in the by-election.

The TRNC has some 210,000 registered voters.



















