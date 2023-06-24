Moscow mayor cancels all mass events in Russian capital

Moscow's mayor on Saturday canceled all mass events in the Russian capital amid escalating tensions with the paramilitary Wagner Group.

"A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in Moscow. In this regard, previously announced mass events were canceled in the city," Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier on Saturday, Sobyanin said armored vehicles will ply the streets of Moscow as security measures are heightened.

Russia has accused Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of inciting mutiny after his forces in Ukraine crossed into the Russian city of Rostov.

Tensions between the Kremlin and Wagner rose after Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking his mercenaries.

Russia denied those claims late Friday and issued arrest orders for Prigozhin.

Prigozhin has, in recent months, repeatedly accused Russia of not supplying sufficient arms to the paramilitary group.















