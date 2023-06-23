Two reported killed by Russian shelling in Kherson

At least two employees of a city transport company have been killed by Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, local authorities said on Friday.



Four other people were injured and taken to hospital, the military administration said on Telegram.



The eponymous capital of the Kherson region has been struggling for weeks under constant Russian attacks in the wake of flooding caused by the breach of the nearby Kakhovka dam on June 6.



The Russian occupiers recently spoke of 46 dead on the south side of the Dnipro River.



However, since there is hardly any independent information from the occupied area, significantly more victims are feared there.



According to official information, at least 21 people have died on the Ukrainian-controlled side, five of them from Russian fire.



The head of the Kherson military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Russian shells hit the city 26 times on Thursday alone. Seven people were injured.



In London, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russia is relying more on so-called combat dolphins to protect its naval base on the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, according to information from the British intelligence services.



Footage of the port of Sevastopol, the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, showed that the number of floating pens had almost doubled, the Ministry said on Friday.



It would most likely be used to keep bottlenose dolphins to ward off enemy divers.



Overall, security precautions have been greatly increased since the summer of 2022. "This includes at least four layers of nets and booms across the harbour entrance," the ministry said.



