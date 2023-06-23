Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns ripping up of Quran by Israeli settlers

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the ripping up of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, by Israeli settlers who vandalized a mosque in the town of Urif in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the ministry expressed concern regarding the renewed tensions in the region in recent days.

"We condemn the attack perpetrated by a group of Jewish settlers on our holy book, the Quran, by entering a mosque in the town of Urif, located in the Palestinian territories under Israeli occupation," it said.

"We expect the perpetrators of this unacceptable hate crime to be brought to justice as soon as possible," said the statement.

The ministry also strongly condemned the attacks perpetrated by settler groups in various parts of the West Bank and the killing of a Palestinian civilian by Israeli forces.

It also noted that Israel has the obligation under international law to prevent all attacks on the Palestinian local population, their places of worship, residences and property, as well as to prevent hate crimes, including those motivated by hatred of Islam.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.