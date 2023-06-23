Turkish forces apprehend Daesh terrorist in Istanbul

Turkish authorities in Istanbul captured on Friday a foreign national affiliated with the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization, security sources said.

The individual, arrested in an operation led by anti-terror police, is identified only by his initials A. H, and was allegedly planning a suicide bombing or targeted assassinations in Turkey.

A raid was conducted at the terrorist's residence in the city's Bahcelievler district, and two unlicensed pistols, two magazines, and materials suspected to be associated with bomb-making were seized.

A huge amount of digital and organizational materials, including how-to training videos on bomb-making and carrying out attacks, were also found at the property.

The investigation revealed A. H.'s involvement in researching past terrorist attacks in Türkiye.

Following standard police procedures, the terrorist was remanded in custody by a local court.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.