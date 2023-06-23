Pope Francis confirms trip to Lisbon for World Youth Day

Pope Francis has confirmed his participation in the World Youth Day due to take place in the Portuguese capital Lisbon in August.



"I am ready!" the head of the Catholic Church said in a video message to the world's youth exactly 40 days before the start of the annual event.



He had already packed his things because he had great desire to travel to Lisbon, Francis said on Thursday evening, holding up a backpack.



After the pontiff underwent an abdominal operation in early June, concern grew for his health and the prospects for his planned appointments and upcoming trips abroad.



However, the 86-year-old Argentinian dispelled the worries in his video message: "Some think that I cannot travel because of the illness. But the doctor told me I can go, so I will be with you."



Francis is scheduled to travel to Portugal from August 2-6. As well as visiting Lisbon, he intends to visit the shrine of Fatima, a place of pilgrimage located north of Lisbon. The site commemorates August 13, 1917, when the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared to three shepherd children.



