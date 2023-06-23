BLINKEN, GUTERRES HOLD TALKS ON RUSSIAS STATEMENTS TO NOT RENEW UKRAINE GRAIN DEAL

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed Russia's recent statements on not renewing the Black Sea grain deal during a phone conversation on Thursday, said the State Department.

"Blinken spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding Russia's statements to not renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) by the July 17 deadline," said spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement.

The two men also agreed on the importance of the grain deal to global food security and on the adverse impact its suspension would have on food importers, especially in developing countries.

"The Secretary thanked the Secretary-General for his firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity, in the context of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," said the statement.

The agreement, initially signed last July in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine, aimed to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports. The exports had been halted due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in February 2022.

The deal has been renewed several times since then and was extended for another two months on May 18.

On June 13, Guterres expressed concern that Russia would not extend the Black Sea grain deal beyond the July 17th deadline.

"I am concerned, and we are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea Initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports," he said at the time.