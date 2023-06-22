 Contact Us
Ukraine fired four missiles at bridge to Crimea - investigators

According to Russia's Investigative Committee, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had launched four missiles targeting the Chonhar road bridge, which connects Crimea with the Russian-held areas of Ukraine's Kherson region.

Published June 22,2023
The so-called "gate to Crimea" is one of a handful of links between Crimea - which Moscow seized and unilaterally claimed to have annexed from Ukraine in 2014 - and mainland Ukraine.

Russian-appointed officials earlier said missiles had struck the bridge, forcing traffic to be diverted to a different route.