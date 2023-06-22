Russia says Ukraine forces 'regrouping' after 'heavy losses'

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Thursday claimed that Ukraine's counteroffensive has slowed following 16 days of combat activities, and the troops are regrouping after suffering "heavy losses."

"The opponent still has the strength to conduct further offensive actions, despite the large number of losses both in equipment and personnel," Shoygu told a meeting of the Russian Security Council summoned by President Vladimir Putin.

Asked about the Western arms supplies to Ukraine, the military chief claimed that they will not have a great impact on the combat activities, noting that the overwhelming number of the delivered military equipment is outdated.

"Of the 246 Ukrainian tanks destroyed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 13 are Western. In total, 81 tanks were delivered by the West -- 13 of them were destroyed. Of the Western models of armored combat vehicles, 59 were destroyed. Of the 109 Bradley armored vehicles delivered by the West to Kyiv, 18 were destroyed," he said.

He said Russia is actively forming reserves, both in terms of personnel and military equipment, and 114,000 people had signed contracts for the military service.

"By the end of June, we will complete the formation of the reserve army. And in the near future we will complete the formation of the army corps," he said.

For his part, Putin said Ukraine's losses in military personnel show that the West plans to fight with Russia literally till "the last Ukrainian."

He also urged the military chiefs to remain vigilant as the offensive potential of Ukraine has yet not been exhausted, and a number of strategic reserves have not yet been used.

















