Zelensky: Ukraine counteroffensive is not 'a Hollywood movie'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again dampened expectations of a quick liberation of all territories occuped by Russia.



"Some people think this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," Zelensky told the British broadcaster BBC, according to a piece published on Wednesday.



"What's at stake is people's lives."



Overall, the advance is going "slower than desired," he admited.



"Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best."



Zelensky added that many Russian minefields made it difficult for Ukrainian troops to advance. A total of 200,000 square kilometres had been mined by the Russians, he said.



The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, reported that its own soldiers were holding on to newly reached positions in the south. General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovalev spoke of partial successes in some sections - without, however, giving details.



In eastern Ukraine, however, the Ukrainian troops are largely on the defensive. Heavy fighting is taking place between Yampolivka and Shypylivka on the border between the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.



















