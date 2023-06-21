Stop America from turning into safe haven for criminals, China tells U.S.

China on Wednesday called on the U.S. to fulfill its international obligations and "prevent" America from "becoming a safe haven for criminals."

These remarks by China's Foreign Ministry come after two Chinese nationals were convicted in the U.S. on Tuesday for forcibly repatriating Chinese citizens to China.

"The U.S. has chosen to ignore the facts, deliberately distorted China's efforts as something sinister, and even resorted to judicial action. China firmly opposes this," Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Beijing, according to a transcript released by the ministry.

China emphasizes the need to combat cross-border crimes, repatriate corrupt fugitives, and recover illegal proceeds, the statement added.

China strictly follows international law and respects the sovereignty of other nations while protecting the rights of criminal suspects, she stressed.

"We urge the U.S. to immediately right its wrongdoing, fulfill its obligations under the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, the UN Convention against Corruption, and other international treaties, step up to its international responsibilities, and stop America from turning into a safe haven for criminals," Ning said.