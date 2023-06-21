News World Stoltenberg: NATO will help Ukraine to modernize its military

Stoltenberg: NATO will help Ukraine to modernize its military

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has committed to providing additional support for the modernization of Ukraine's military during the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The promise reflects the alliance's dedication to enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities and strengthening its partnership with NATO.

DPA WORLD Published June 21,2023 Subscribe

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has promised to pledge further help to modernize Ukraine's military at the defence alliance's July summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.



In comments published in the German newspaper Tagesspiegel on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said that the allies will adopt a multi-year aid package at the summit that will bring Ukraine up to NATO standards.



He said the NATO aid would help the Ukrainian military make the transition from an army based on the old Soviet model to a modern force operating according to NATO standards.



Stoltenberg said that after months of military training on NATO equipment, Ukraine was regaining territory from the Russian invaders.



He also underscored the importance of continued support for the country, which has been in a defensive struggle against aggressor Russia since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.



He stressed the difficulties of the counteroffensive, including tough terrain and dug-in Russian defensive positions, including minefields and tank traps.



The 31 member states in the NATO defensive alliance will meet for the summit on July 11 and 12. They are expected to discuss continued support for Ukraine.







