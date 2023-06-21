 Contact Us
EU has 'special responsibility' towards Ukraine: Von der Leyen

On Wednesday, President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission emphasized the European Union's enduring obligation towards Ukraine, stating that the EU has a "special responsibility" in the long run. She further elaborated on investment plans for the country, underscoring the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine's development.

Published June 21,2023
"This is for Ukraine's immediate needs. But let's talk about the future. I believe the European Union has a special responsibility," von der Leyen said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"Ukrainians tell us that when they imagine their future, they see Europe's flag flying over their cities. And I have no doubt that Ukraine will be part of our union."